Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

13131 WILLOWTHORN LN

13131 Willowthorn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13131 Willowthorn Lane, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Charming floor plan... won't last long. Definitely a must see. Popular Pulte open floor plan. Utility room has extra bonus space that can be used as a small office. BRANDEIS High School. Quick access to UTSA, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13131 WILLOWTHORN LN have any available units?
13131 WILLOWTHORN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 13131 WILLOWTHORN LN currently offering any rent specials?
13131 WILLOWTHORN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13131 WILLOWTHORN LN pet-friendly?
No, 13131 WILLOWTHORN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13131 WILLOWTHORN LN offer parking?
Yes, 13131 WILLOWTHORN LN offers parking.
Does 13131 WILLOWTHORN LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13131 WILLOWTHORN LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13131 WILLOWTHORN LN have a pool?
No, 13131 WILLOWTHORN LN does not have a pool.
Does 13131 WILLOWTHORN LN have accessible units?
No, 13131 WILLOWTHORN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 13131 WILLOWTHORN LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 13131 WILLOWTHORN LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13131 WILLOWTHORN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 13131 WILLOWTHORN LN does not have units with air conditioning.

