Very Charming floor plan... won't last long. Definitely a must see. Popular Pulte open floor plan. Utility room has extra bonus space that can be used as a small office. BRANDEIS High School. Quick access to UTSA, shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13131 WILLOWTHORN LN have any available units?
13131 WILLOWTHORN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.