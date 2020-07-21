All apartments in San Antonio
1311 Garden Dusk

1311 Garden Dusk · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Garden Dusk, San Antonio, TX 78245

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LOVELY 2 STORY 3 BR 2.5 BATH DUPLEX WITH ONE CAR GARAGE CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING AND MINUTES FROM HWY 410 AND 151, PET RESTRICTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Garden Dusk have any available units?
1311 Garden Dusk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1311 Garden Dusk currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Garden Dusk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Garden Dusk pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 Garden Dusk is pet friendly.
Does 1311 Garden Dusk offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Garden Dusk offers parking.
Does 1311 Garden Dusk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Garden Dusk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Garden Dusk have a pool?
No, 1311 Garden Dusk does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Garden Dusk have accessible units?
No, 1311 Garden Dusk does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Garden Dusk have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Garden Dusk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 Garden Dusk have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 Garden Dusk does not have units with air conditioning.
