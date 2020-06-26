All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 13105 BROOK ARBOR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
13105 BROOK ARBOR
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

13105 BROOK ARBOR

13105 Brook Arbor · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Arboretum
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13105 Brook Arbor, San Antonio, TX 78232
Arboretum

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EXCELLENT LOCATION , WONDERFUL SCHOOLS, SHOWS LIKE NEW, KITCHEN IS OPEN TO VERY LARGE LIVING AREA,DESIGNER FLOORING,GORGEOUS KITCHEN. BEDROOMS HAVE FRENCH DOORS TO OUTSIDE BALCONY ! IT IS A WOW! DECK IN THE BACK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13105 BROOK ARBOR have any available units?
13105 BROOK ARBOR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 13105 BROOK ARBOR currently offering any rent specials?
13105 BROOK ARBOR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13105 BROOK ARBOR pet-friendly?
No, 13105 BROOK ARBOR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13105 BROOK ARBOR offer parking?
Yes, 13105 BROOK ARBOR offers parking.
Does 13105 BROOK ARBOR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13105 BROOK ARBOR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13105 BROOK ARBOR have a pool?
No, 13105 BROOK ARBOR does not have a pool.
Does 13105 BROOK ARBOR have accessible units?
No, 13105 BROOK ARBOR does not have accessible units.
Does 13105 BROOK ARBOR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13105 BROOK ARBOR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13105 BROOK ARBOR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13105 BROOK ARBOR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
View at Westover Hills Apartments
3010 W Loop 1604 N
San Antonio, TX 78251
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Liberty Ridge Apartments
5940 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78238
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio