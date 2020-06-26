13105 Brook Arbor, San Antonio, TX 78232 Arboretum
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EXCELLENT LOCATION , WONDERFUL SCHOOLS, SHOWS LIKE NEW, KITCHEN IS OPEN TO VERY LARGE LIVING AREA,DESIGNER FLOORING,GORGEOUS KITCHEN. BEDROOMS HAVE FRENCH DOORS TO OUTSIDE BALCONY ! IT IS A WOW! DECK IN THE BACK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13105 BROOK ARBOR have any available units?
13105 BROOK ARBOR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.