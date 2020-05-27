All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:43 PM

131 Devonshire Dr

131 Devonshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

131 Devonshire Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Terrell Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
REMODELED 3-BEDROOM IN TERRELL HEIGHTS - Fantastic, Remodeled Home in Popular Terrell Heights, Alamo Heights ISD * Inviting, Open Floor Plan w/ Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Updated Recessed Lighting, Nest Thermostat, & Much More * Updated Kitchen w/ Custom Cabinets, Farmhouse Sink, Stainless Appliances * Huge Master Suite w/ Sitting Room, Full Bath w/ Tub & Shower, Double Vanities * Covered Front Porch, Spacious Back Yard w/ 2 Storage Sheds * Great Curb Appeal, This Home Will NOT Last Long

(RLNE5285575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Devonshire Dr have any available units?
131 Devonshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 Devonshire Dr have?
Some of 131 Devonshire Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Devonshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
131 Devonshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Devonshire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Devonshire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 131 Devonshire Dr offer parking?
No, 131 Devonshire Dr does not offer parking.
Does 131 Devonshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Devonshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Devonshire Dr have a pool?
No, 131 Devonshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 131 Devonshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 131 Devonshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Devonshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Devonshire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

