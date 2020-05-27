131 Devonshire Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

REMODELED 3-BEDROOM IN TERRELL HEIGHTS - Fantastic, Remodeled Home in Popular Terrell Heights, Alamo Heights ISD * Inviting, Open Floor Plan w/ Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Updated Recessed Lighting, Nest Thermostat, & Much More * Updated Kitchen w/ Custom Cabinets, Farmhouse Sink, Stainless Appliances * Huge Master Suite w/ Sitting Room, Full Bath w/ Tub & Shower, Double Vanities * Covered Front Porch, Spacious Back Yard w/ 2 Storage Sheds * Great Curb Appeal, This Home Will NOT Last Long



