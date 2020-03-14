Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
131 CONTINENTAL
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
131 CONTINENTAL
131 Continental
·
No Longer Available
Location
131 Continental, San Antonio, TX 78228
Third World
Amenities
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
Huge Home on great lot in great location close to St. Mary's. New laminate flooring in areas and freshly painted. Additional rooms can be bedrooms/game room/study.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 131 CONTINENTAL have any available units?
131 CONTINENTAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 131 CONTINENTAL currently offering any rent specials?
131 CONTINENTAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 CONTINENTAL pet-friendly?
No, 131 CONTINENTAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 131 CONTINENTAL offer parking?
No, 131 CONTINENTAL does not offer parking.
Does 131 CONTINENTAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 CONTINENTAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 CONTINENTAL have a pool?
No, 131 CONTINENTAL does not have a pool.
Does 131 CONTINENTAL have accessible units?
No, 131 CONTINENTAL does not have accessible units.
Does 131 CONTINENTAL have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 CONTINENTAL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 CONTINENTAL have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 CONTINENTAL does not have units with air conditioning.
