Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1309 Nolan St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1309 Nolan St
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1309 Nolan St
1309 Nolan Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1309 Nolan Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5466182)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1309 Nolan St have any available units?
1309 Nolan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1309 Nolan St currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Nolan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Nolan St pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Nolan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1309 Nolan St offer parking?
No, 1309 Nolan St does not offer parking.
Does 1309 Nolan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Nolan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Nolan St have a pool?
No, 1309 Nolan St does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Nolan St have accessible units?
No, 1309 Nolan St does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Nolan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 Nolan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 Nolan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 Nolan St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone
San Antonio, TX 78258
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Renata
9939 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
Abacus Alamo Ranch
11788 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
La Silva
3903 Barrington St
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Estates at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage Oaks at Brooks
216 Claggett St
San Antonio, TX 78235
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio