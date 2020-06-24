All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13070 N HUNTERS CIRCLE

13070 North Hunters Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13070 North Hunters Circle, San Antonio, TX 78230
Hunters Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Stunning 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath w/ office and in-ground pool. Featuring incredible living room space, soaring ceilings, master bedroom downstairs with new plank tile flooring, reimagined on-suite bath w/ modern fixtures, plank tile and walk in closet with built-in storage. Impressive landscaping w/ mature live oak trees and custom landscape lighting. Oversized spare bedrooms w/ tons of natural light. Brand New Carpet upstairs, New Roof 2017, New HVAC 2016, New Pool Pump 2016, New Water Heaters 2017

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13070 N HUNTERS CIRCLE have any available units?
13070 N HUNTERS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13070 N HUNTERS CIRCLE have?
Some of 13070 N HUNTERS CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13070 N HUNTERS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
13070 N HUNTERS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13070 N HUNTERS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 13070 N HUNTERS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13070 N HUNTERS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 13070 N HUNTERS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 13070 N HUNTERS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13070 N HUNTERS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13070 N HUNTERS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 13070 N HUNTERS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 13070 N HUNTERS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 13070 N HUNTERS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 13070 N HUNTERS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13070 N HUNTERS CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
