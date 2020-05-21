All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1307 White Rock.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1307 White Rock
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1307 White Rock

1307 White Rock Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1307 White Rock Street, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
White Rock - N/a

(RLNE5244226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 White Rock have any available units?
1307 White Rock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1307 White Rock currently offering any rent specials?
1307 White Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 White Rock pet-friendly?
No, 1307 White Rock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1307 White Rock offer parking?
No, 1307 White Rock does not offer parking.
Does 1307 White Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 White Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 White Rock have a pool?
No, 1307 White Rock does not have a pool.
Does 1307 White Rock have accessible units?
No, 1307 White Rock does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 White Rock have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 White Rock does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 White Rock have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 White Rock does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone
San Antonio, TX 78258
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road
San Antonio, TX 78244

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio