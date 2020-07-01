All apartments in San Antonio
1307 Hunters Plane
1307 Hunters Plane

1307 Hunters Plane · No Longer Available
Location

1307 Hunters Plane, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Hunters Plane have any available units?
1307 Hunters Plane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1307 Hunters Plane currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Hunters Plane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Hunters Plane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1307 Hunters Plane is pet friendly.
Does 1307 Hunters Plane offer parking?
No, 1307 Hunters Plane does not offer parking.
Does 1307 Hunters Plane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Hunters Plane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Hunters Plane have a pool?
No, 1307 Hunters Plane does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Hunters Plane have accessible units?
No, 1307 Hunters Plane does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Hunters Plane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 Hunters Plane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 Hunters Plane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 Hunters Plane does not have units with air conditioning.

