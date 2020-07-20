Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Antonio
13040 O'Connor Cove
Last updated September 12 2019 at 4:44 AM
13040 O'Connor Cove
13040 O'connor Cove
·
No Longer Available
Location
13040 O'connor Cove, San Antonio, TX 78233
Woodstone
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Townhouse Style duplex near IH 35 N, 410, 1604. Shopping nearby.
Covered patio back of home and private, fenced back yard.
Pictures are from previous listing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13040 O'Connor Cove have any available units?
13040 O'Connor Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13040 O'Connor Cove have?
Some of 13040 O'Connor Cove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13040 O'Connor Cove currently offering any rent specials?
13040 O'Connor Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13040 O'Connor Cove pet-friendly?
No, 13040 O'Connor Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 13040 O'Connor Cove offer parking?
Yes, 13040 O'Connor Cove offers parking.
Does 13040 O'Connor Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13040 O'Connor Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13040 O'Connor Cove have a pool?
No, 13040 O'Connor Cove does not have a pool.
Does 13040 O'Connor Cove have accessible units?
No, 13040 O'Connor Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 13040 O'Connor Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 13040 O'Connor Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
