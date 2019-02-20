1304 DAWSON ST

Amenities

Rent includes yard maintenance, electricity bill up to $250/month, and water bill up to $60/month! Month-to-month okay! 3 Bedrooms/ 2 baths, AND A BONUS ROOM THAT COULD BE USED AS AN OFFICE OR ANOTHER BEDROOM! Great for someone who works from home! Refrigerator, microwave, W/D. Tankless water heater, water softener, NEST thermostat, granite countertops, & a large storage shed in the back. PARKING in the rear through double gates off of Gulf. 3 mi. to Fort Sam, mins. to downtown, the Pearl, and Salado Creek!