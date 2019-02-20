Rent Calculator
1303 S Palmetto Ave
1303 S Palmetto Ave
1303 S Palmetto
Location
1303 S Palmetto, San Antonio, TX 78210
Denver Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come check out this great home, located MINUTES from downtown! Perfect starter home, or rental property. Nice layout, large yard, great condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1303 S Palmetto Ave have any available units?
1303 S Palmetto Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1303 S Palmetto Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1303 S Palmetto Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 S Palmetto Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1303 S Palmetto Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1303 S Palmetto Ave offer parking?
No, 1303 S Palmetto Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1303 S Palmetto Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 S Palmetto Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 S Palmetto Ave have a pool?
No, 1303 S Palmetto Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1303 S Palmetto Ave have accessible units?
No, 1303 S Palmetto Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 S Palmetto Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 S Palmetto Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 S Palmetto Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 S Palmetto Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
