1303 BURNET ST
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 AM

1303 BURNET ST

1303 Burnet Street · No Longer Available
Location

1303 Burnet Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Fully furnished home near downtown and ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 BURNET ST have any available units?
1303 BURNET ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1303 BURNET ST currently offering any rent specials?
1303 BURNET ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 BURNET ST pet-friendly?
No, 1303 BURNET ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1303 BURNET ST offer parking?
No, 1303 BURNET ST does not offer parking.
Does 1303 BURNET ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 BURNET ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 BURNET ST have a pool?
No, 1303 BURNET ST does not have a pool.
Does 1303 BURNET ST have accessible units?
No, 1303 BURNET ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 BURNET ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 BURNET ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 BURNET ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 BURNET ST does not have units with air conditioning.

