13018 Heimer Road

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool carpet

Schedule showing TODAY at RentersWarehouse.com. Immaculate 2 bedroom / 2 bath in Country Hollow. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! Top Floor Unit with New Paint and Carpet. Private Balcony overlooks green area. Looks wonderful and ready IMMEDIATE move-in.