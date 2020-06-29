Schedule showing TODAY at RentersWarehouse.com. Immaculate 2 bedroom / 2 bath in Country Hollow. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! Top Floor Unit with New Paint and Carpet. Private Balcony overlooks green area. Looks wonderful and ready IMMEDIATE move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13018 Heimer Road have any available units?
13018 Heimer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.