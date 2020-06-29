All apartments in San Antonio
13018 Heimer Road

Location

13018 Heimer Road, San Antonio, TX 78216
Country

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Schedule showing TODAY at RentersWarehouse.com. Immaculate 2 bedroom / 2 bath in Country Hollow. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! Top Floor Unit with New Paint and Carpet. Private Balcony overlooks green area. Looks wonderful and ready IMMEDIATE move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13018 Heimer Road have any available units?
13018 Heimer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13018 Heimer Road have?
Some of 13018 Heimer Road's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13018 Heimer Road currently offering any rent specials?
13018 Heimer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13018 Heimer Road pet-friendly?
No, 13018 Heimer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13018 Heimer Road offer parking?
No, 13018 Heimer Road does not offer parking.
Does 13018 Heimer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13018 Heimer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13018 Heimer Road have a pool?
Yes, 13018 Heimer Road has a pool.
Does 13018 Heimer Road have accessible units?
No, 13018 Heimer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13018 Heimer Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13018 Heimer Road does not have units with dishwashers.
