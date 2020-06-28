All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

130 Treasure Way

130 Treasure Way · No Longer Available
Location

130 Treasure Way, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
130 Treasure Way Available 10/15/19 ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D. DUPLEX - Very Nice 2-Bedroom Duplex in Fantastic Alamo Heights Location * Seconds from Shopping, Restaurants, & Entertainment * Easy Access to I-410, Hwy-281, & I-35 * Living/Dining Combo, Spacious Living Areas, No Carpet * Great Covered Patio in Privately-Fenced Backyard * Washer/Dryer Connections in One-Car Carport Storage Area * Yard Service Included * Tenant to Pay 25% of Water Usage * No Pets Allowed * AHISD

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5157726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Treasure Way have any available units?
130 Treasure Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 Treasure Way have?
Some of 130 Treasure Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Treasure Way currently offering any rent specials?
130 Treasure Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Treasure Way pet-friendly?
No, 130 Treasure Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 130 Treasure Way offer parking?
Yes, 130 Treasure Way offers parking.
Does 130 Treasure Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Treasure Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Treasure Way have a pool?
No, 130 Treasure Way does not have a pool.
Does 130 Treasure Way have accessible units?
No, 130 Treasure Way does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Treasure Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Treasure Way does not have units with dishwashers.
