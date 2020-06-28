Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking internet access

130 Treasure Way Available 10/15/19 ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D. DUPLEX - Very Nice 2-Bedroom Duplex in Fantastic Alamo Heights Location * Seconds from Shopping, Restaurants, & Entertainment * Easy Access to I-410, Hwy-281, & I-35 * Living/Dining Combo, Spacious Living Areas, No Carpet * Great Covered Patio in Privately-Fenced Backyard * Washer/Dryer Connections in One-Car Carport Storage Area * Yard Service Included * Tenant to Pay 25% of Water Usage * No Pets Allowed * AHISD



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5157726)