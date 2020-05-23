All apartments in San Antonio
130 Galaxy Drive
130 Galaxy Drive

130 Galaxy Drive · (210) 384-1221
Location

130 Galaxy Drive, San Antonio, TX 78227
Springvale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1920325

Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1305 square feet of space, with amenities including a dishwasher, fireplace, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to a detached garage, carport and fenced yard. Minutes away from I-410. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.sanantonio@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Galaxy Drive have any available units?
130 Galaxy Drive has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 Galaxy Drive have?
Some of 130 Galaxy Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Galaxy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
130 Galaxy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Galaxy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Galaxy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 130 Galaxy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 130 Galaxy Drive offers parking.
Does 130 Galaxy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Galaxy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Galaxy Drive have a pool?
No, 130 Galaxy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 130 Galaxy Drive have accessible units?
No, 130 Galaxy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Galaxy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Galaxy Drive has units with dishwashers.
