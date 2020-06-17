All apartments in San Antonio
130 E Norwood Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

130 E Norwood Ct

130 East Norwood Court · (210) 346-0016
Location

130 East Norwood Court, San Antonio, TX 78212

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Be the first to move into newly renovated 3BR/1BA - Property Id: 178968

Be the first to move into a newly renovated 3BR/1BA. Numerous upgrades, including: new kitchen cabinets and granite countertops, new dishwasher and washer/dryer, and freshly sanded and sealed hardwood floors throughout. Entire unit is freshly painted.

This spacious, light filled space features large, airy bedrooms with plenty of light and tons of closet space. You will enjoy spending time on the private patio and large yard.

Excellent location--quiet, friendly street, walkable to HEB, Olmos Park shops and restaurants, Trinity, UIW and a lot more. Off street parking for one car is included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178968
Property Id 178968

(RLNE5651808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 E Norwood Ct have any available units?
130 E Norwood Ct has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 E Norwood Ct have?
Some of 130 E Norwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 E Norwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
130 E Norwood Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 E Norwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 E Norwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 130 E Norwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 130 E Norwood Ct does offer parking.
Does 130 E Norwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 E Norwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 E Norwood Ct have a pool?
No, 130 E Norwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 130 E Norwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 130 E Norwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 130 E Norwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 E Norwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
