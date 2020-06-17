130 E Norwood Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Be the first to move into newly renovated 3BR/1BA - Property Id: 178968



Be the first to move into a newly renovated 3BR/1BA. Numerous upgrades, including: new kitchen cabinets and granite countertops, new dishwasher and washer/dryer, and freshly sanded and sealed hardwood floors throughout. Entire unit is freshly painted.



This spacious, light filled space features large, airy bedrooms with plenty of light and tons of closet space. You will enjoy spending time on the private patio and large yard.



Excellent location--quiet, friendly street, walkable to HEB, Olmos Park shops and restaurants, Trinity, UIW and a lot more. Off street parking for one car is included.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178968

(RLNE5651808)