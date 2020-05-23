All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 PM

130 E French Pl

130 East French Place · No Longer Available
Location

130 East French Place, San Antonio, TX 78212
Monte Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 E French Pl have any available units?
130 E French Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 130 E French Pl currently offering any rent specials?
130 E French Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 E French Pl pet-friendly?
No, 130 E French Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 130 E French Pl offer parking?
No, 130 E French Pl does not offer parking.
Does 130 E French Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 E French Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 E French Pl have a pool?
No, 130 E French Pl does not have a pool.
Does 130 E French Pl have accessible units?
No, 130 E French Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 130 E French Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 E French Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 E French Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 E French Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
