Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
130 E French Pl
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 PM
130 E French Pl
130 East French Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
130 East French Place, San Antonio, TX 78212
Monte Vista
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 130 E French Pl have any available units?
130 E French Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 130 E French Pl currently offering any rent specials?
130 E French Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 E French Pl pet-friendly?
No, 130 E French Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 130 E French Pl offer parking?
No, 130 E French Pl does not offer parking.
Does 130 E French Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 E French Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 E French Pl have a pool?
No, 130 E French Pl does not have a pool.
Does 130 E French Pl have accessible units?
No, 130 E French Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 130 E French Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 E French Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 E French Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 E French Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
