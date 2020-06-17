All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:49 AM

12935 MAPLE PARK DR

12935 Maple Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12935 Maple Park Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Hunter's Chase

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom offers an amazingly open floor plan. It has a brand new a/c system for low utility bills and reliability in the hot summer months. The home has tile in the kitchen and front living area, wood flooring in the family room and a bedroom and new carpet in the remaining two bedrooms. Each room has large closets and ceiling fans. The kitchen boasts tons of counter space, large walk in pantry, granite counter tops and more. Close to UTSA, Med center, Lackland AFB and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12935 MAPLE PARK DR have any available units?
12935 MAPLE PARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12935 MAPLE PARK DR have?
Some of 12935 MAPLE PARK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12935 MAPLE PARK DR currently offering any rent specials?
12935 MAPLE PARK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12935 MAPLE PARK DR pet-friendly?
No, 12935 MAPLE PARK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12935 MAPLE PARK DR offer parking?
Yes, 12935 MAPLE PARK DR offers parking.
Does 12935 MAPLE PARK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12935 MAPLE PARK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12935 MAPLE PARK DR have a pool?
No, 12935 MAPLE PARK DR does not have a pool.
Does 12935 MAPLE PARK DR have accessible units?
No, 12935 MAPLE PARK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12935 MAPLE PARK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12935 MAPLE PARK DR does not have units with dishwashers.

