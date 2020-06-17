12935 MAPLE PARK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom offers an amazingly open floor plan. It has a brand new a/c system for low utility bills and reliability in the hot summer months. The home has tile in the kitchen and front living area, wood flooring in the family room and a bedroom and new carpet in the remaining two bedrooms. Each room has large closets and ceiling fans. The kitchen boasts tons of counter space, large walk in pantry, granite counter tops and more. Close to UTSA, Med center, Lackland AFB and more.