San Antonio, TX
12823 Huntsman Lake Dr
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

12823 Huntsman Lake Dr

12823 Huntsman Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12823 Huntsman Lake Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Hunter's Chase

Amenities

garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location! Location! Location! 3 bedroom 2 bath located on hunters chase with easy access to 1604, the medical center and UTSA. Refrigerator remains, homeowner added a new privacy fence. HOA amenities included with a community swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12823 Huntsman Lake Dr have any available units?
12823 Huntsman Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 12823 Huntsman Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12823 Huntsman Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12823 Huntsman Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12823 Huntsman Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12823 Huntsman Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12823 Huntsman Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 12823 Huntsman Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12823 Huntsman Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12823 Huntsman Lake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12823 Huntsman Lake Dr has a pool.
Does 12823 Huntsman Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 12823 Huntsman Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12823 Huntsman Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12823 Huntsman Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12823 Huntsman Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12823 Huntsman Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
