12819 HUNTING BEAR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

**2 WEEKS FREE**Upgraded ranch style home near UTSA featuring 1719 sq ft living space, 3 bedrooms, & 2 baths, w/ ceramic tiles & concrete stained floors throughout except in bedrooms! With ceiling fans & neutral colors throughout. Kitchen comes w/ breakfast bar, beautiful granite counters, & plenty of cabinet space for storage. Masters bedroom comes w/ shower stall, single vanity, & walk in closet. This home's expansive backyard is perfect for entertaining. Just mins to UTSA, La Cantera, & Valero HQ!