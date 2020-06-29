Rent Calculator
12818 Esplanade St.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM
12818 Esplanade St.
12818 Esplanade Street
No Longer Available
Location
12818 Esplanade Street, San Antonio, TX 78233
Valencia
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12818 Esplanade St. Available 12/12/19 3 Bed 2 Bath In Valencia - Beautiful 3/2 with upgraded finishes in Valencia. Ready for move in first week of December.
(RLNE4861864)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12818 Esplanade St. have any available units?
12818 Esplanade St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 12818 Esplanade St. currently offering any rent specials?
12818 Esplanade St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12818 Esplanade St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12818 Esplanade St. is pet friendly.
Does 12818 Esplanade St. offer parking?
No, 12818 Esplanade St. does not offer parking.
Does 12818 Esplanade St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12818 Esplanade St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12818 Esplanade St. have a pool?
No, 12818 Esplanade St. does not have a pool.
Does 12818 Esplanade St. have accessible units?
No, 12818 Esplanade St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12818 Esplanade St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12818 Esplanade St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12818 Esplanade St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12818 Esplanade St. does not have units with air conditioning.
