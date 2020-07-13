All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

12815 Hunting Arrow

12815 Hunting Arrow · No Longer Available
Location

12815 Hunting Arrow, San Antonio, TX 78249
Hunter's Chase

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
- Great open living area. Engineered wood flooring, large kitchen. All bedrooms up. Nice covered patio in the back. Close to 1604, UTSA, I-10

(RLNE4153861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12815 Hunting Arrow have any available units?
12815 Hunting Arrow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 12815 Hunting Arrow currently offering any rent specials?
12815 Hunting Arrow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12815 Hunting Arrow pet-friendly?
No, 12815 Hunting Arrow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12815 Hunting Arrow offer parking?
No, 12815 Hunting Arrow does not offer parking.
Does 12815 Hunting Arrow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12815 Hunting Arrow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12815 Hunting Arrow have a pool?
No, 12815 Hunting Arrow does not have a pool.
Does 12815 Hunting Arrow have accessible units?
No, 12815 Hunting Arrow does not have accessible units.
Does 12815 Hunting Arrow have units with dishwashers?
No, 12815 Hunting Arrow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12815 Hunting Arrow have units with air conditioning?
No, 12815 Hunting Arrow does not have units with air conditioning.
