Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

12727 Huntsman View Dr

12727 Huntsman View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12727 Huntsman View Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Hunter's Chase

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location close to UTSA, La Cantera & Medical Center. No carpet, floor is all ceramic tile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12727 Huntsman View Dr have any available units?
12727 Huntsman View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 12727 Huntsman View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12727 Huntsman View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12727 Huntsman View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12727 Huntsman View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12727 Huntsman View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12727 Huntsman View Dr offers parking.
Does 12727 Huntsman View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12727 Huntsman View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12727 Huntsman View Dr have a pool?
No, 12727 Huntsman View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12727 Huntsman View Dr have accessible units?
No, 12727 Huntsman View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12727 Huntsman View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12727 Huntsman View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12727 Huntsman View Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12727 Huntsman View Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
