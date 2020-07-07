All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

12722 MAPLE PARK DR

12722 Maple Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12722 Maple Park Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Hunter's Chase

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous and comfortable one story home in a great location in a great neighborhood. Near La Cantera, UTSA, Northwest Vista ,Sea World... Ample room for everyone. Lots of fruit trees! Don't miss out, Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12722 MAPLE PARK DR have any available units?
12722 MAPLE PARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 12722 MAPLE PARK DR currently offering any rent specials?
12722 MAPLE PARK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12722 MAPLE PARK DR pet-friendly?
No, 12722 MAPLE PARK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12722 MAPLE PARK DR offer parking?
Yes, 12722 MAPLE PARK DR offers parking.
Does 12722 MAPLE PARK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12722 MAPLE PARK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12722 MAPLE PARK DR have a pool?
No, 12722 MAPLE PARK DR does not have a pool.
Does 12722 MAPLE PARK DR have accessible units?
No, 12722 MAPLE PARK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12722 MAPLE PARK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12722 MAPLE PARK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12722 MAPLE PARK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12722 MAPLE PARK DR does not have units with air conditioning.

