12722 Maple Park Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249 Hunter's Chase
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous and comfortable one story home in a great location in a great neighborhood. Near La Cantera, UTSA, Northwest Vista ,Sea World... Ample room for everyone. Lots of fruit trees! Don't miss out, Come see it today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12722 MAPLE PARK DR have any available units?
12722 MAPLE PARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.