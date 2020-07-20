Rent Calculator
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12715 EL MARRO ST
12715 El Marro Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
12715 El Marro Street, San Antonio, TX 78233
Valencia
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home and quaint neighborhood with a GREAT back yard and beautiful mature trees!!! Perfect for family time. MUST SEE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12715 EL MARRO ST have any available units?
12715 EL MARRO ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 12715 EL MARRO ST currently offering any rent specials?
12715 EL MARRO ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12715 EL MARRO ST pet-friendly?
No, 12715 EL MARRO ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 12715 EL MARRO ST offer parking?
Yes, 12715 EL MARRO ST offers parking.
Does 12715 EL MARRO ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12715 EL MARRO ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12715 EL MARRO ST have a pool?
No, 12715 EL MARRO ST does not have a pool.
Does 12715 EL MARRO ST have accessible units?
No, 12715 EL MARRO ST does not have accessible units.
Does 12715 EL MARRO ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 12715 EL MARRO ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12715 EL MARRO ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 12715 EL MARRO ST does not have units with air conditioning.
