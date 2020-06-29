All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 12706 Uhr Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
12706 Uhr Lane
Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:00 AM

12706 Uhr Lane

12706 Uhr Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12706 Uhr Lane, San Antonio, TX 78217
El Dorado

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy 1-story 4bedroom/2bathroom home in Skyline Park Subdivision.
Updated painting throughout...no carpet!!!
Minutes to I35, Morgan's Wonderland, shopping, and restaurants!
And the backyard is HUGE!!!
Call us today to schedule a walk through!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12706 Uhr Lane have any available units?
12706 Uhr Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 12706 Uhr Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12706 Uhr Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12706 Uhr Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12706 Uhr Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12706 Uhr Lane offer parking?
No, 12706 Uhr Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12706 Uhr Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12706 Uhr Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12706 Uhr Lane have a pool?
No, 12706 Uhr Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12706 Uhr Lane have accessible units?
No, 12706 Uhr Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12706 Uhr Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12706 Uhr Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12706 Uhr Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12706 Uhr Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road
San Antonio, TX 78210
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560
San Antonio, TX 78254

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio