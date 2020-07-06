All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 12702 Cranes Mills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
12702 Cranes Mills
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:50 AM

12702 Cranes Mills

12702 Cranes Mill · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12702 Cranes Mill, San Antonio, TX 78230
Elm Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5169988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12702 Cranes Mills have any available units?
12702 Cranes Mills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 12702 Cranes Mills currently offering any rent specials?
12702 Cranes Mills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12702 Cranes Mills pet-friendly?
No, 12702 Cranes Mills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12702 Cranes Mills offer parking?
No, 12702 Cranes Mills does not offer parking.
Does 12702 Cranes Mills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12702 Cranes Mills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12702 Cranes Mills have a pool?
No, 12702 Cranes Mills does not have a pool.
Does 12702 Cranes Mills have accessible units?
No, 12702 Cranes Mills does not have accessible units.
Does 12702 Cranes Mills have units with dishwashers?
No, 12702 Cranes Mills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12702 Cranes Mills have units with air conditioning?
No, 12702 Cranes Mills does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560
San Antonio, TX 78023
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Westchase
7820 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio