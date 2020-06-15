All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:02 AM

12701 WEST AVENUE

12701 West Avenue · (210) 255-3073
Location

12701 West Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78216

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Soak in the beauty of this property with your own eyes by scheduling a personal tour today! Community amenities are endless and include a business center, basketball court, fitness studio, jogging trails, tennis courts, an elegant clubhouse, swimming pool and volleyball courts! This gated, pet-friendly community is located near US 281, Loop 1604, Loop 410, an ideal location! Your large pets are welcome and will love it here too! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12701 WEST AVENUE have any available units?
12701 WEST AVENUE has a unit available for $870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12701 WEST AVENUE have?
Some of 12701 WEST AVENUE's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12701 WEST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
12701 WEST AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12701 WEST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 12701 WEST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12701 WEST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 12701 WEST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 12701 WEST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12701 WEST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12701 WEST AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 12701 WEST AVENUE has a pool.
Does 12701 WEST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 12701 WEST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 12701 WEST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12701 WEST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
