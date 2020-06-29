All apartments in San Antonio
127 W Magnolia Ave
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:07 AM

127 W Magnolia Ave

127 West Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

127 West Magnolia Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Monte Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming second floor apartment at the Magnolia Arms in the Monte Vista Historic District. Hardwood floors, formal living and dining rooms, two bedrooms with adjoining bath in between. Kitchen equipped with gas stove and refrigerator. Window unit air conditioning. Off street parking. On site laundry. This is a non-smoking property. Cats OK w/pet deposit, but dogs are not allowed. No cosigners. Applicants must qualify on their own income and room mates must apply separately and may not combine incomes to

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

