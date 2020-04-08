All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 127 KAINE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
127 KAINE ST
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

127 KAINE ST

127 Kaine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

127 Kaine Street, San Antonio, TX 78214

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
WOW, this house is beautiful. Original hardwood floors. quiet street quick access to i-35. Close to park. Home is in great condition and move in ready. Call to arrange your private showing..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 KAINE ST have any available units?
127 KAINE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 127 KAINE ST currently offering any rent specials?
127 KAINE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 KAINE ST pet-friendly?
No, 127 KAINE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 127 KAINE ST offer parking?
No, 127 KAINE ST does not offer parking.
Does 127 KAINE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 KAINE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 KAINE ST have a pool?
No, 127 KAINE ST does not have a pool.
Does 127 KAINE ST have accessible units?
No, 127 KAINE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 127 KAINE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 KAINE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 KAINE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 KAINE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Archer Stone Canyon
21302 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Cielo
10631 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Abbey at Copper Creek
11245 Sir Winston St
San Antonio, TX 78216
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229
Utopia Place
444 Utopia Ln
San Antonio, TX 78223
Algarita Lakeside
8555 Laurens Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio