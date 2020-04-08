Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
127 KAINE ST
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
127 KAINE ST
127 Kaine Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
127 Kaine Street, San Antonio, TX 78214
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
WOW, this house is beautiful. Original hardwood floors. quiet street quick access to i-35. Close to park. Home is in great condition and move in ready. Call to arrange your private showing..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 127 KAINE ST have any available units?
127 KAINE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 127 KAINE ST currently offering any rent specials?
127 KAINE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 KAINE ST pet-friendly?
No, 127 KAINE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 127 KAINE ST offer parking?
No, 127 KAINE ST does not offer parking.
Does 127 KAINE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 KAINE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 KAINE ST have a pool?
No, 127 KAINE ST does not have a pool.
Does 127 KAINE ST have accessible units?
No, 127 KAINE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 127 KAINE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 KAINE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 KAINE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 KAINE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
