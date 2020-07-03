Rent Calculator
127 Grecian
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM
127 Grecian
127 Grecian Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
127 Grecian Drive, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- SPACIOUS HOME NEAR PECAN VALLEY AND GOLIAD***THREE LIVING AREAS WITH LOTS OF STORAGE AND BUILT INS***LARGE STORAGE SHED***SECTIONED BACKYARD IS A GARDENER'S CANVAS.
(RLNE5273211)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 127 Grecian have any available units?
127 Grecian doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 127 Grecian currently offering any rent specials?
127 Grecian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Grecian pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Grecian is pet friendly.
Does 127 Grecian offer parking?
No, 127 Grecian does not offer parking.
Does 127 Grecian have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Grecian does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Grecian have a pool?
No, 127 Grecian does not have a pool.
Does 127 Grecian have accessible units?
No, 127 Grecian does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Grecian have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Grecian does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Grecian have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Grecian does not have units with air conditioning.
