All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 12639 S HAUSMAN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
12639 S HAUSMAN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12639 S HAUSMAN

12639 S Hausman Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12639 S Hausman Rd, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12639 S HAUSMAN have any available units?
12639 S HAUSMAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 12639 S HAUSMAN currently offering any rent specials?
12639 S HAUSMAN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12639 S HAUSMAN pet-friendly?
No, 12639 S HAUSMAN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12639 S HAUSMAN offer parking?
No, 12639 S HAUSMAN does not offer parking.
Does 12639 S HAUSMAN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12639 S HAUSMAN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12639 S HAUSMAN have a pool?
No, 12639 S HAUSMAN does not have a pool.
Does 12639 S HAUSMAN have accessible units?
No, 12639 S HAUSMAN does not have accessible units.
Does 12639 S HAUSMAN have units with dishwashers?
No, 12639 S HAUSMAN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12639 S HAUSMAN have units with air conditioning?
No, 12639 S HAUSMAN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Amara
19327 Talavera Ridge
San Antonio, TX 78257
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Contigo Westover Hills
10800 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX 78257
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk
San Antonio, TX 78258
Pecos Flats
1210 Hunt Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Fifty02 Westover Hills
5002 Wiseman Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio