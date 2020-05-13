Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
12639 S HAUSMAN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
12639 S HAUSMAN
12639 S Hausman Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12639 S Hausman Rd, San Antonio, TX 78249
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12639 S HAUSMAN have any available units?
12639 S HAUSMAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 12639 S HAUSMAN currently offering any rent specials?
12639 S HAUSMAN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12639 S HAUSMAN pet-friendly?
No, 12639 S HAUSMAN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 12639 S HAUSMAN offer parking?
No, 12639 S HAUSMAN does not offer parking.
Does 12639 S HAUSMAN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12639 S HAUSMAN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12639 S HAUSMAN have a pool?
No, 12639 S HAUSMAN does not have a pool.
Does 12639 S HAUSMAN have accessible units?
No, 12639 S HAUSMAN does not have accessible units.
Does 12639 S HAUSMAN have units with dishwashers?
No, 12639 S HAUSMAN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12639 S HAUSMAN have units with air conditioning?
No, 12639 S HAUSMAN does not have units with air conditioning.
