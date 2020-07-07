126 Gravel St

Amenities

pet friendly all utils included air conditioning microwave range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ALL BILLS PAID,

Rent: $850

Deposit: $850



FOR FASTEST RESPONSE: Email us 24/7 at 126gravelst@gmail.com

and within seconds you'll get a reply with ALL THE DETAILS. [we don't keep/sell your contact info]



512-256-4411- 1 bedrooms available for rent now . call 512-256-4411 to set appointment to view or to get more information.



VIDEO TOUR: https://www.dropbox.com/s/mfabspkpc395tt6/Video%20Tour%20-%20126%20Gravel%20San%20Antonio.mov?dl=0



Perfect for COUPLES, or PROFESSIONALS who want to be near downtown without the high costs. Just a very short drive to everything downtown & Alamo Dome, close to freeways, and conveniently located. Be close to everything this city has to offer while staying in your own home away from home with many amenities & lots of natural light.



Located just west of downtown. Its only a 5-mins drive to Downtown. This is the perfect home while you settle into San Antonio



