126 Gravel St

Amenities
ALL BILLS PAID,
Rent: $850
Deposit: $850
FOR FASTEST RESPONSE: Email us 24/7 at 126gravelst@gmail.com
and within seconds you'll get a reply with ALL THE DETAILS. [we don't keep/sell your contact info]
512-256-4411- 1 bedrooms available for rent now . call 512-256-4411 to set appointment to view or to get more information.
VIDEO TOUR: https://www.dropbox.com/s/mfabspkpc395tt6/Video%20Tour%20-%20126%20Gravel%20San%20Antonio.mov?dl=0
Perfect for COUPLES, or PROFESSIONALS who want to be near downtown without the high costs. Just a very short drive to everything downtown & Alamo Dome, close to freeways, and conveniently located. Be close to everything this city has to offer while staying in your own home away from home with many amenities & lots of natural light.
Located just west of downtown. Its only a 5-mins drive to Downtown. This is the perfect home while you settle into San Antonio
(RLNE5719302)