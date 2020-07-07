All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 126 Gravel St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
126 Gravel St
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

126 Gravel St

126 Gravel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

126 Gravel Street, San Antonio, TX 78203
Nevada Street

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ALL BILLS PAID,
Rent: $850
Deposit: $850

FOR FASTEST RESPONSE: Email us 24/7 at 126gravelst@gmail.com
and within seconds you'll get a reply with ALL THE DETAILS. [we don't keep/sell your contact info]

512-256-4411- 1 bedrooms available for rent now . call 512-256-4411 to set appointment to view or to get more information.

VIDEO TOUR: https://www.dropbox.com/s/mfabspkpc395tt6/Video%20Tour%20-%20126%20Gravel%20San%20Antonio.mov?dl=0

Perfect for COUPLES, or PROFESSIONALS who want to be near downtown without the high costs. Just a very short drive to everything downtown & Alamo Dome, close to freeways, and conveniently located. Be close to everything this city has to offer while staying in your own home away from home with many amenities & lots of natural light.

Located just west of downtown. Its only a 5-mins drive to Downtown. This is the perfect home while you settle into San Antonio

(RLNE5719302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Gravel St have any available units?
126 Gravel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 Gravel St have?
Some of 126 Gravel St's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Gravel St currently offering any rent specials?
126 Gravel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Gravel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Gravel St is pet friendly.
Does 126 Gravel St offer parking?
No, 126 Gravel St does not offer parking.
Does 126 Gravel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Gravel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Gravel St have a pool?
No, 126 Gravel St does not have a pool.
Does 126 Gravel St have accessible units?
No, 126 Gravel St does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Gravel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Gravel St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78257
Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One
San Antonio, TX 78230
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Lucero
527 South Acme Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Contigo Westover Hills
10800 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Contour
1515 Contour Dr
San Antonio, TX 78212
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio