All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 126 Amador Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
126 Amador Dr
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:59 PM

126 Amador Dr

126 Amador · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

126 Amador, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CUTE HOUSE WITH LARGE YARD, 3 BED 1 BATH, CLOSE TO SHOPPING,AND SCHOOLS, WITH EASY ACCESS TO HWY 410, HWY 35. AND BUS ROUTE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Amador Dr have any available units?
126 Amador Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 126 Amador Dr currently offering any rent specials?
126 Amador Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Amador Dr pet-friendly?
No, 126 Amador Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 126 Amador Dr offer parking?
Yes, 126 Amador Dr offers parking.
Does 126 Amador Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Amador Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Amador Dr have a pool?
No, 126 Amador Dr does not have a pool.
Does 126 Amador Dr have accessible units?
No, 126 Amador Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Amador Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Amador Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Amador Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Amador Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Jax
12222 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Uptown Heights
2803 Woodbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Villages of Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio