Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:59 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
126 Amador Dr
126 Amador
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
126 Amador, San Antonio, TX 78218
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CUTE HOUSE WITH LARGE YARD, 3 BED 1 BATH, CLOSE TO SHOPPING,AND SCHOOLS, WITH EASY ACCESS TO HWY 410, HWY 35. AND BUS ROUTE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 126 Amador Dr have any available units?
126 Amador Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 126 Amador Dr currently offering any rent specials?
126 Amador Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Amador Dr pet-friendly?
No, 126 Amador Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 126 Amador Dr offer parking?
Yes, 126 Amador Dr offers parking.
Does 126 Amador Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Amador Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Amador Dr have a pool?
No, 126 Amador Dr does not have a pool.
Does 126 Amador Dr have accessible units?
No, 126 Amador Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Amador Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Amador Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Amador Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Amador Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
