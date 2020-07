Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautiful garden home located in a desirable neighborhood of The Dominion. Open floor plan and scenic views from balcony makes this home great for entertaining! Spacious living room with wood floors, gas fireplace and balcony access. Main level mater bedroom with balcony access, gas fireplace, & spa-like bathroom with whirlpool tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms with en-suite baths and family room on separate level. Located close to shopping and fine dining!