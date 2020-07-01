Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 125 COMETA ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
125 COMETA ST
Last updated March 28 2020 at 4:59 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
125 COMETA ST
125 Cometa Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
125 Cometa Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Gardendale
Amenities
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Charming single family home on a shared lot. Carport inside the security fence for added convenience. $60 will be added monthly for water bill.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 COMETA ST have any available units?
125 COMETA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 125 COMETA ST currently offering any rent specials?
125 COMETA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 COMETA ST pet-friendly?
No, 125 COMETA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 125 COMETA ST offer parking?
Yes, 125 COMETA ST offers parking.
Does 125 COMETA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 COMETA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 COMETA ST have a pool?
No, 125 COMETA ST does not have a pool.
Does 125 COMETA ST have accessible units?
No, 125 COMETA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 125 COMETA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 COMETA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 COMETA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 COMETA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
City Summit
4041 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
Retreat at Cross Mountain
19414 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78255
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive
San Antonio, TX 78239
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78231
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road
San Antonio, TX 78228
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio