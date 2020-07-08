Completely Updated Four Bedrooms 2.5 Baths one story Over 1700sf with a bonus room or man cave granite countertops new kitchen cabinets with an island updated paint new flooring new windows new carpet in three bedrooms only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 BELDEN AVE have any available units?
125 BELDEN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.