All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 125 BELDEN AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
125 BELDEN AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

125 BELDEN AVE

125 Belden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

125 Belden Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78214

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely Updated Four Bedrooms 2.5 Baths one story Over 1700sf with a bonus room or man cave granite countertops new kitchen cabinets with an island updated paint new flooring new windows new carpet in three bedrooms only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 BELDEN AVE have any available units?
125 BELDEN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 BELDEN AVE have?
Some of 125 BELDEN AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 BELDEN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
125 BELDEN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 BELDEN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 125 BELDEN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 125 BELDEN AVE offer parking?
No, 125 BELDEN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 125 BELDEN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 BELDEN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 BELDEN AVE have a pool?
No, 125 BELDEN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 125 BELDEN AVE have accessible units?
No, 125 BELDEN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 125 BELDEN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 BELDEN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Acadia on the Lake
4031 Thousand Oaks Dr 1
San Antonio, TX 78217
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Spice Creek Apartments
8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Westmount at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Canopy
950 E Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road
San Antonio, TX 78244

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio