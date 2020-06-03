Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
125 Adams St 2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
125 Adams St 2
125 Adams Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
125 Adams Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
King William
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit 2 Available 07/31/20 King William area apartment - Property Id: 313290
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313290
Property Id 313290
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5903719)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 Adams St 2 have any available units?
125 Adams St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 125 Adams St 2 have?
Some of 125 Adams St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 125 Adams St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
125 Adams St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Adams St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 125 Adams St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 125 Adams St 2 offer parking?
No, 125 Adams St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 125 Adams St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Adams St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Adams St 2 have a pool?
No, 125 Adams St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 125 Adams St 2 have accessible units?
No, 125 Adams St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Adams St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Adams St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
