Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

12446 Starcrest Drive Apt 205

12446 Starcrest Drive · (210) 941-3583
Location

12446 Starcrest Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Arboretum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12446 Starcrest Drive Apt 205 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
NOW VACANT: Beautiful Hampton Hills Condo Near Airport - Gorgeous first story 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Hampton Hills Condos on Starcrest Drive.
Unit has many upgrades, including fire place, granite countertops and new appliances. All appliances stay, including refrigerator, washer and dryer.
Tile everywhere and large walk in closets.
Nice patio with storage room.
Unit has a dedicated carport for easy parking.
Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood with a pool and hot tub, near the airport and 281, with easy access to 1604, I-35 and Wurzbach Pkwy.
Water is included in the rent.
Pets negotiable.
Please contact us to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5831784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12446 Starcrest Drive Apt 205 have any available units?
12446 Starcrest Drive Apt 205 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12446 Starcrest Drive Apt 205 have?
Some of 12446 Starcrest Drive Apt 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12446 Starcrest Drive Apt 205 currently offering any rent specials?
12446 Starcrest Drive Apt 205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12446 Starcrest Drive Apt 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12446 Starcrest Drive Apt 205 is pet friendly.
Does 12446 Starcrest Drive Apt 205 offer parking?
Yes, 12446 Starcrest Drive Apt 205 does offer parking.
Does 12446 Starcrest Drive Apt 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12446 Starcrest Drive Apt 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12446 Starcrest Drive Apt 205 have a pool?
Yes, 12446 Starcrest Drive Apt 205 has a pool.
Does 12446 Starcrest Drive Apt 205 have accessible units?
No, 12446 Starcrest Drive Apt 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 12446 Starcrest Drive Apt 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12446 Starcrest Drive Apt 205 does not have units with dishwashers.
