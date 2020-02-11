12446 Starcrest Drive Apt 205

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool hot tub

NOW VACANT: Beautiful Hampton Hills Condo Near Airport - Gorgeous first story 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Hampton Hills Condos on Starcrest Drive.

Unit has many upgrades, including fire place, granite countertops and new appliances. All appliances stay, including refrigerator, washer and dryer.

Tile everywhere and large walk in closets.

Nice patio with storage room.

Unit has a dedicated carport for easy parking.

Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood with a pool and hot tub, near the airport and 281, with easy access to 1604, I-35 and Wurzbach Pkwy.

Water is included in the rent.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact us to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5831784)