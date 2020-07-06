Rent Calculator
12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2
12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2
12436 Vance Jackson
No Longer Available
Location
12436 Vance Jackson, San Antonio, TX 78230
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Deposit: $250
Community Features
Garages & Covered Parking Available*
State-Of-The-Art Fitness Center
Poolside Wireless Internet
High-speed internet access
Clothes Care Center
Apartment Features
Bay Windows*
9ft. Ceilings
Built-in Bookshelves*
Ceiling Fans
Microwave
Frost-Free Refrigerator w/Icemaker
Huge Walk-in Closets
Washer/Dryer Connections
Great Patios & Balconies
Extra Storage Available*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 have any available units?
12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 have?
Some of 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 currently offering any rent specials?
12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 pet-friendly?
No, 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 offer parking?
Yes, 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 offers parking.
Does 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 have a pool?
Yes, 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 has a pool.
Does 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 have accessible units?
No, 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 does not have units with dishwashers.
