Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2

12436 Vance Jackson · No Longer Available
Location

12436 Vance Jackson, San Antonio, TX 78230

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Deposit: $250

Community Features
Garages & Covered Parking Available*
State-Of-The-Art Fitness Center
Poolside Wireless Internet
High-speed internet access
Clothes Care Center

Apartment Features
Bay Windows*
9ft. Ceilings
Built-in Bookshelves*
Ceiling Fans
Microwave
Frost-Free Refrigerator w/Icemaker
Huge Walk-in Closets
Washer/Dryer Connections
Great Patios & Balconies
Extra Storage Available*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 have any available units?
12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 have?
Some of 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 currently offering any rent specials?
12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 pet-friendly?
No, 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 offer parking?
Yes, 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 offers parking.
Does 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 have a pool?
Yes, 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 has a pool.
Does 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 have accessible units?
No, 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12436 Vance Jackson Rd Unit: B2 does not have units with dishwashers.

