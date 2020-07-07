All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 12418 Bret Springs St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
12418 Bret Springs St
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

12418 Bret Springs St

12418 Bret Spring Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12418 Bret Spring Street, San Antonio, TX 78233
Valley Forge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home! New ceramic wood tile throughout, new stainless appliances (range and dishwasher), granite countertops in kitchen, 5 ceiling fans, enclosed back porch, quiet street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12418 Bret Springs St have any available units?
12418 Bret Springs St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12418 Bret Springs St have?
Some of 12418 Bret Springs St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12418 Bret Springs St currently offering any rent specials?
12418 Bret Springs St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12418 Bret Springs St pet-friendly?
No, 12418 Bret Springs St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12418 Bret Springs St offer parking?
No, 12418 Bret Springs St does not offer parking.
Does 12418 Bret Springs St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12418 Bret Springs St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12418 Bret Springs St have a pool?
No, 12418 Bret Springs St does not have a pool.
Does 12418 Bret Springs St have accessible units?
No, 12418 Bret Springs St does not have accessible units.
Does 12418 Bret Springs St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12418 Bret Springs St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78256
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia
San Antonio, TX 78213
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78232
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Legacy Creekside
7210 Potranco Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Abacus Alamo Ranch
11788 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
Can Plant
503 Avenue A
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio