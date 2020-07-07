Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
12418 Bret Springs St
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:22 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12418 Bret Springs St
12418 Bret Spring Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12418 Bret Spring Street, San Antonio, TX 78233
Valley Forge
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home! New ceramic wood tile throughout, new stainless appliances (range and dishwasher), granite countertops in kitchen, 5 ceiling fans, enclosed back porch, quiet street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12418 Bret Springs St have any available units?
12418 Bret Springs St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12418 Bret Springs St have?
Some of 12418 Bret Springs St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12418 Bret Springs St currently offering any rent specials?
12418 Bret Springs St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12418 Bret Springs St pet-friendly?
No, 12418 Bret Springs St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 12418 Bret Springs St offer parking?
No, 12418 Bret Springs St does not offer parking.
Does 12418 Bret Springs St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12418 Bret Springs St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12418 Bret Springs St have a pool?
No, 12418 Bret Springs St does not have a pool.
Does 12418 Bret Springs St have accessible units?
No, 12418 Bret Springs St does not have accessible units.
Does 12418 Bret Springs St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12418 Bret Springs St has units with dishwashers.
