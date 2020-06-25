All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:03 PM

1241 Lee Hall St

1241 Lee Hall · No Longer Available
Location

1241 Lee Hall, San Antonio, TX 78201
Northwest Los Angeles Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Spacious two bedroom house with one bathroom. Easy access to major freeways. Spacious kitchen with new flooring. Gated parking. Newly installed privacy fence in back yard. Hardwood floors (except kitchen and restroom.) Newly installed security front and back doors. Window units are equipped with heating and A/C along with ceiling fans in both bedrooms, living room and dining room. The entire inside of the home has been freshly painted and is ready for immediate move in. Washer/dryer connections are also available. Large back yard with two pecan trees that provide tons of shade for relaxing and unwinding. New bath tub in bathroom. Good for all professsionals. For one couple and one child or two adults. Non-Smoker. Dog fee is required, limit one small dog only. New water heater installed. Garage has been painted. The square footage is 1012. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check.There is a one car garage with alot of storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 Lee Hall St have any available units?
1241 Lee Hall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 Lee Hall St have?
Some of 1241 Lee Hall St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 Lee Hall St currently offering any rent specials?
1241 Lee Hall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 Lee Hall St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1241 Lee Hall St is pet friendly.
Does 1241 Lee Hall St offer parking?
Yes, 1241 Lee Hall St offers parking.
Does 1241 Lee Hall St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1241 Lee Hall St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 Lee Hall St have a pool?
No, 1241 Lee Hall St does not have a pool.
Does 1241 Lee Hall St have accessible units?
No, 1241 Lee Hall St does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 Lee Hall St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 Lee Hall St does not have units with dishwashers.
