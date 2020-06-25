1241 Lee Hall St

Amenities

Spacious two bedroom house with one bathroom. Easy access to major freeways. Spacious kitchen with new flooring. Gated parking. Newly installed privacy fence in back yard. Hardwood floors (except kitchen and restroom.) Newly installed security front and back doors. Window units are equipped with heating and A/C along with ceiling fans in both bedrooms, living room and dining room. The entire inside of the home has been freshly painted and is ready for immediate move in. Washer/dryer connections are also available. Large back yard with two pecan trees that provide tons of shade for relaxing and unwinding. New bath tub in bathroom. Good for all professsionals. For one couple and one child or two adults. Non-Smoker. Dog fee is required, limit one small dog only. New water heater installed. Garage has been painted. The square footage is 1012. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check.There is a one car garage with alot of storage space.