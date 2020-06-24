Rent Calculator
1238 Richland Hills Dr
Last updated April 6 2019 at 1:42 PM
1238 Richland Hills Dr
1238 Richland Hills Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1238 Richland Hills Drive, San Antonio, TX 78251
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is conveniently located near Protranco and 151 for easy access to Lackland, Fort Sam, shopping, restaurants, Seaworld. Completely newly painted exterior and interior!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1238 Richland Hills Dr have any available units?
1238 Richland Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1238 Richland Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1238 Richland Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 Richland Hills Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1238 Richland Hills Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1238 Richland Hills Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1238 Richland Hills Dr offers parking.
Does 1238 Richland Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 Richland Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 Richland Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 1238 Richland Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1238 Richland Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 1238 Richland Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 Richland Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 Richland Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1238 Richland Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1238 Richland Hills Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
