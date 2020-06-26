1238 Cougar Country, San Antonio, TX 78251 Sierra Springs
Amenities
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice single-story home in Spring Vistas* Open floorplan with a spacious living room* Eat-in kitchen has hardwood floors, island* Master bedroom split from the other bedrooms* Great location near Sea World, 151, 1604, Lackland AFB*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
