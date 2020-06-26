All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1238 Cougar Country.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1238 Cougar Country
Last updated June 8 2019 at 7:44 AM

1238 Cougar Country

1238 Cougar Country · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1238 Cougar Country, San Antonio, TX 78251
Sierra Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice single-story home in Spring Vistas* Open floorplan with a spacious living room* Eat-in kitchen has hardwood floors, island* Master bedroom split from the other bedrooms* Great location near Sea World, 151, 1604, Lackland AFB*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 Cougar Country have any available units?
1238 Cougar Country doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1238 Cougar Country currently offering any rent specials?
1238 Cougar Country is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 Cougar Country pet-friendly?
No, 1238 Cougar Country is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1238 Cougar Country offer parking?
No, 1238 Cougar Country does not offer parking.
Does 1238 Cougar Country have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 Cougar Country does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 Cougar Country have a pool?
No, 1238 Cougar Country does not have a pool.
Does 1238 Cougar Country have accessible units?
No, 1238 Cougar Country does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 Cougar Country have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 Cougar Country does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1238 Cougar Country have units with air conditioning?
No, 1238 Cougar Country does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop
San Antonio, TX 78259
Heritage Plaza
227 Dwyer Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78204
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
El Mirador
3518 Grant Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78201
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX 78227

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio