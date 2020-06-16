All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

12330 Vance Jackson

12330 Vance Jackson Road · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12330 Vance Jackson Road, San Antonio, TX 78230

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
Bring along your four-legged friends and enjoy living in this gorgeous community, crafted with the resident in mind. Lounge by the shimmering pool on a sunny day, soothe sore muscles in the relaxing hot tub, utilize the fully-equipped fitness center or de-stress by walking on the scenic trails. Other spectacular amenities include a business center, preferred employer discounts and a pet park! A truly wonderful place to call home! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12330 Vance Jackson have any available units?
12330 Vance Jackson has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12330 Vance Jackson have?
Some of 12330 Vance Jackson's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12330 Vance Jackson currently offering any rent specials?
12330 Vance Jackson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12330 Vance Jackson pet-friendly?
Yes, 12330 Vance Jackson is pet friendly.
Does 12330 Vance Jackson offer parking?
No, 12330 Vance Jackson does not offer parking.
Does 12330 Vance Jackson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12330 Vance Jackson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12330 Vance Jackson have a pool?
Yes, 12330 Vance Jackson has a pool.
Does 12330 Vance Jackson have accessible units?
No, 12330 Vance Jackson does not have accessible units.
Does 12330 Vance Jackson have units with dishwashers?
No, 12330 Vance Jackson does not have units with dishwashers.
