12327 ABBEY GARDEN

Amenities
Great 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Gated Community, on Cul-de-sac and backs a Greenbelt. Neutral Colors, 9 ft Ceilings. Formal Dining Room. Large Living Room. Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Nook. Fridge, Flat-top Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Huge Master Bedroom w/Ceiling Fan, Large Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Shower Stall, Dual Sinks. Large 2nd Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet, Jack-n-Jill Bath shared w/3rd Bedroom. Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio. Yard Maint Included. Near Medical Center, UTSA, 1604, IH-10.