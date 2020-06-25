All apartments in San Antonio
12327 ABBEY GARDEN
12327 ABBEY GARDEN

12327 Abbey Garden · No Longer Available
Location

12327 Abbey Garden, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Great 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Gated Community, on Cul-de-sac and backs a Greenbelt. Neutral Colors, 9 ft Ceilings. Formal Dining Room. Large Living Room. Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Nook. Fridge, Flat-top Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Huge Master Bedroom w/Ceiling Fan, Large Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Shower Stall, Dual Sinks. Large 2nd Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet, Jack-n-Jill Bath shared w/3rd Bedroom. Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio. Yard Maint Included. Near Medical Center, UTSA, 1604, IH-10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12327 ABBEY GARDEN have any available units?
12327 ABBEY GARDEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12327 ABBEY GARDEN have?
Some of 12327 ABBEY GARDEN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12327 ABBEY GARDEN currently offering any rent specials?
12327 ABBEY GARDEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12327 ABBEY GARDEN pet-friendly?
No, 12327 ABBEY GARDEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12327 ABBEY GARDEN offer parking?
Yes, 12327 ABBEY GARDEN offers parking.
Does 12327 ABBEY GARDEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12327 ABBEY GARDEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12327 ABBEY GARDEN have a pool?
No, 12327 ABBEY GARDEN does not have a pool.
Does 12327 ABBEY GARDEN have accessible units?
No, 12327 ABBEY GARDEN does not have accessible units.
Does 12327 ABBEY GARDEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12327 ABBEY GARDEN has units with dishwashers.
