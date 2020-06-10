Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1232 LEAL ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
1232 LEAL ST
1232 Leal Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1232 Leal Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Prospect Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1232 LEAL ST have any available units?
1232 LEAL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1232 LEAL ST currently offering any rent specials?
1232 LEAL ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 LEAL ST pet-friendly?
No, 1232 LEAL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1232 LEAL ST offer parking?
No, 1232 LEAL ST does not offer parking.
Does 1232 LEAL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 LEAL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 LEAL ST have a pool?
No, 1232 LEAL ST does not have a pool.
Does 1232 LEAL ST have accessible units?
No, 1232 LEAL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 LEAL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 LEAL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 LEAL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 LEAL ST does not have units with air conditioning.
