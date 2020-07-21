All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 12 2019 at 12:08 AM

1230 TWEED WILLOW

1230 Tweed Willow · No Longer Available
Location

1230 Tweed Willow, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent Location! In the Heart of Stone Oak. Well taken care home, n\ Newly painted, New Carpet, New Microwave, Stove and Dishwasher Gated Community close to shopping centers and schools. Bring your picky renters. No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 TWEED WILLOW have any available units?
1230 TWEED WILLOW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 TWEED WILLOW have?
Some of 1230 TWEED WILLOW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 TWEED WILLOW currently offering any rent specials?
1230 TWEED WILLOW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 TWEED WILLOW pet-friendly?
No, 1230 TWEED WILLOW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1230 TWEED WILLOW offer parking?
Yes, 1230 TWEED WILLOW offers parking.
Does 1230 TWEED WILLOW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 TWEED WILLOW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 TWEED WILLOW have a pool?
No, 1230 TWEED WILLOW does not have a pool.
Does 1230 TWEED WILLOW have accessible units?
No, 1230 TWEED WILLOW does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 TWEED WILLOW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 TWEED WILLOW has units with dishwashers.
