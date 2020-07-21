1230 Tweed Willow, San Antonio, TX 78258 Stone Oak
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent Location! In the Heart of Stone Oak. Well taken care home, n\ Newly painted, New Carpet, New Microwave, Stove and Dishwasher Gated Community close to shopping centers and schools. Bring your picky renters. No Smoking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1230 TWEED WILLOW have any available units?
1230 TWEED WILLOW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.