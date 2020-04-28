All apartments in San Antonio
123 SUMMERHILL DR
Last updated September 8 2019 at 7:13 AM

123 SUMMERHILL DR

123 Summerhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

123 Summerhill Drive, San Antonio, TX 78226
Thompson

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 SUMMERHILL DR have any available units?
123 SUMMERHILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 123 SUMMERHILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
123 SUMMERHILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 SUMMERHILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 123 SUMMERHILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 123 SUMMERHILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 123 SUMMERHILL DR offers parking.
Does 123 SUMMERHILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 SUMMERHILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 SUMMERHILL DR have a pool?
No, 123 SUMMERHILL DR does not have a pool.
Does 123 SUMMERHILL DR have accessible units?
No, 123 SUMMERHILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 123 SUMMERHILL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 SUMMERHILL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 SUMMERHILL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 SUMMERHILL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
